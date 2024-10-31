CityKart launches 'Dilon Ka Tyohar' campaign for Diwali

CityKart, a fashion apparel and lifestyle retailer, has launched the ‘Dilon Ka Tyohar’ (Festival of Hearts) campaign. CityKart has launched a 360-degree marketing strategy targeting new customers, building brand awareness, and increasing recall through online and offline channels.

The brand is improving its social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and more. AI-powered, animated and product video content is being used to elevate its digital footprint. Additionally, CityKart collaborated with 60 regional content creators and influencers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam to connect directly with its core customer base in these markets.

CityKart is focusing its branding in high-traffic areas like railway stations and billboards, along with newspaper ads. The brand is also running roadshows and distributing leaflets door-to-door in rural areas to strengthen local community engagement across its stores.

The brand is actively supporting local festivals and melas in more than 50 cities of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. As part of its customer engagement initiatives, CityKart is organising in-store activities such as selfie points, quizzes, and interactive programs to enrich the shopping experience, all in line with its festive theme, ‘Dilon Ka Tyohar.’

As part of the campaign, the brand will also be doing the targeted promotions by offering cashback deals on every purchase and a Bill Buster Offer, where customers who shop for Rs 1,999 will be eligible to get an assured gift like an electric kettle.

Speaking about the “Dilon ka Tyohar” campaign, Sudhanshu Agarwal, director, CityKart, said, "We endeavour to reach out to the communities through numerous ways. Hence, this year, we have initiated a strong multiplatform, integrated outreach strategy leveraging both offline and online channels. For us, the Festival period is much about bringing people together. Our 'Dilon Ka Tyohar' campaign celebrates the emotions and values associated with this beautiful festival. Through our various value propositions, we try to add to the festive fervour and create a memorable shopping experience for our customers.”