Clairva and GoQuest partner to secure content in the AI era

Singapore-based Clairva, an AI data infrastructure company, has announced a strategic partnership with GoQuest Media, a global content distribution leader. The collaboration aims to establish a new benchmark for secure, rights-managed, and culturally inclusive AI data creation — ensuring that video content from the Global South plays a central role in shaping next-generation AI systems.

Under the partnership, GoQuest will use Clairva’s proprietary AI engine, Leinua Vault, to safeguard and manage its extensive catalogue of intellectual property. The technology converts content into AI-ready, rights-protected datasets, tracking usage and generating recurring revenue for rights owners, while granting AI labs access to only encoded vectors and metadata instead of raw footage.

Sunil Nair, co-founder of Clairva, said: “Clairva’s Leinua Vault sets a new benchmark in secure, rights-managed AI data creation, enabling GoQuest’s unique content to be leveraged safely for the next wave of AI models. Our technology guarantees that cultural diversity, authenticity, and provenance are preserved — making responsible, high-performing AI a reality for global audiences.”

The partnership addresses a major industry concern: unauthorized AI scraping. Indian media companies are projected to lose $2.4 billion by 2029 due to unlicensed content usage, while global losses could reach $74 billion annually.

Vivek Lath, managing director of GoQuest Media, said: “For content creators, recognising the value of their IP in relation to AI is no longer up for debate. Providing our owned data for AI training is simply another right tied to our content. Clairva makes it simple for us to create an asset that can be licensed for AI training.”

With a catalogue spanning over 40 countries, GoQuest’s partnership with Clairva introduces a model for ethical, brand-safe, and monetisable AI training. The collaboration marks a pivotal shift in how content creators can protect and profit from their IP in the AI era.