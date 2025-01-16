CLEAR Premium Water becomes official hydration partner for National Games, Uttrakhand 2025

CLEAR Premium Water has been appointed as the official hydration partner for the National Games, Uttarakhand 2025. CLEAR will introduce 100% recycled rPET water bottles for the games, aligning with the event’s sustainability goals.

Advertisment

The partnership was officially announced on January 12, 2025, at an event held in Haldwani, in the presence of the sports minister of the Government of Uttarakhand, Rekha Arya, former chief minister of Uttarakhand and former governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari and other dignitaries from the Department of Sports, Uttarakhand and the state.

Learning on the development, sports minister of Uttarakhand, Rekha Arya said, “It is our determination to have the 'Green Game' initiatives for the upcoming National Games. And part of this initiative, all the medals to trophies, which will be presented to the athletes are made from recycled e-waste. The usage of Recycled rPET bottles is also a significant initiative in this direction. It is our effort to make the 38th National Games 2025 memorable as the 'Green Games'.

CLEAR Premium Water, as the hydration partner, will ensure the water requirements of the tournament are met in a sustainable manner. Once used, these rPET bottles will be collected and recycled into artifacts, which will be installed across Uttarakhand.



Speaking on the development, Amit Sinha, special principal secretary, sports and CEO, National Games Secretariat, said, “We are thrilled to welcome CLEAR Premium Water as our official hydration partner. Their pioneering efforts in launching India’s first-ever recycled rPET bottles for the tournament perfectly align with our commitment to green game initiatives. CLEAR Premium Water stands as the ideal partner in our journey towards sustainability. Furthermore, I deeply appreciate their dedication to sustainability and the innovative vision they bring to the table. Their expertise in this domain will be instrumental in helping us make these games as eco-friendly as possible.”

CLEAR Premium Water will provide sustainable hydration solutions and share recycling expertise with the National Games' waste collection teams. This will ensure proper recycling and reduce environmental impact.

Speaking on the Development, Nayan Shah, founder and CEO said, “At Clear Premium Water, we believe that innovation and sustainability go hand in hand. Partnering with the 38th National Games to introduce our 100% rPET bottles is a proud moment for us. This collaboration is more than just about hydration; it’s about demonstrating how businesses and events can join forces to make a meaningful environmental impact. Through our ‘Clear Pani, Cares (Drink, Dispose, Transform) initiative, we aim to inspire collective action and showcase the power of small, sustainable choices in creating big, lasting change. Together, we’re setting a new standard for national events, proving that sustainability is not just an ideal but an achievable reality.”