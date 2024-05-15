ClearTax's Neha quest sparks banter among brands like Ajio, Cleartrip, and Rapido

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Neha is the head of partnerships at ClearTax.
On May 14, 2024, an Indian fintech SaaS platform ClearTax took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared that Neha, who works with the company, has gone missing amid the ongoing tax-filing season.
The company requested the netizens on the platform to look for Neha as she is an important part of the team and primarily sends out emails to people asking to file their income tax returns (ITRs) on time.
With the ongoing search, several brands including Ajio, Cleartrip, Rapido, Yatra.com, AbhiBus, Porter, Mudrex, Bellavita, Boldfit, and more jumped into the brand banter with ClearTax and started mentioning the last activity by Neha they noticed on their respective platforms, along with hashtags #NehaTuKahan and #IsSheTheOne.
Ajio comments, “Customer care has noticed multiple queries from one Neha who has gone on a wishlisting spree and has been asking about 'tax return deals' in the next.”
Cleartrip adds, “We see a hotel booking by the name 'Neha' asking for a room with a dedicated work desk. The special request says "Room to be quiet enough to focus on taxation work". While we're looking through our best workation getaways.. Is it her?”
As of now, the quest for Neha has evolved into a captivating saga, drawing audiences into a digital adventure unlike any other. What began as a search has transformed into a multi-brand spectacle, with each participant adding their own twist to the narrative.
The collective efforts of ClearTax and its brand counterparts have turned the hunt for Neha into a viral sensation, captivating the imagination of netizens across the digital landscape.