Cleartrip unveils new brand identity with a new logo

Talking about Cleartrip’s new avatar, Ayyappan. R, CEO, Cleartrip, said ‘Cleartrip has established a niche for itself in the OTA segment over the last decade and a half. While we will continue to maintain the legacy of the brand with its intuitive product offerings and straightforward UI and UX, we are embarking on a journey to evolve along with travellers and their ever-changing needs. The travel industry has not seen innovation in the last two decades and that is something we are looking forward to changing. Our new brand entity is an extension of our intent to be an enabler to make all travel dreams a reality! We believe that we are on the right path to move the brand forward with bold moves to keep us ahead of the game.’