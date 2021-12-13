Cleartrip’s latest campaign addresses travellers’ uncertainty over Omicron

With EzCancel and Flexifly options, the travel company provides customers flexible travel plans.
As rising concerns over the Omicron variant of Covid19 virus throws people’s travel plans out of gear, travel companies are trying to safeguard travellers from the uncertainty with flexible deals. The latest to join the bandwagon is Cleartrip, which is offering 100 per cent refund on cancellations and the option to change travel plans.
While consumers have started travelling again, the new variant has curbed the enthusiasm, adding to the hassles around planning a trip.
Based on this key insight, Cleartrip, in its latest ad campaign, positions itself as a flexible travel partner for consumers in times of uncertainty, drawing upon customer-centric flagship products, including EzCancel and Flexifly.
Kunal Dubey, chief marketing officer – Cleartrip, said, “With consumer sentiments at their peak during the holiday season, we predicted travel aspirations to increase as well. In its bid to be the most people-centric travel brand, Cleartrip has launched features that remove the uncertainties from the prospect of booking travel plans to create a flexible environment wherein possibilities thrive. The latest campaign celebrates this excitement of planning a holiday while diminishing the ‘ifs’ and ‘buts’. We are confident that this ad campaign will resonate with the travellers and give them the confidence to book their holiday plan without worries!”
EzCancel offers a 100% refund on flight cancellations. Launched with the idea of ‘Book abhi and Cancel kabhi Bhi, the offering makes travel plans flexible. Flexifly gives flyers the freedom to change their travel date and time and switch flights between airlines without any hefty penalties. The solution starts at INR 149, giving consumers the liberty to ‘Book abhi, travel kabhi bhi’.
While cancelling or postponing travel plans were so far costly choices, Cleartrip, through its latest campaign, informs consumers that these options are readily and economically available to them when they book travel plans through the platform.
Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas said, “Cancelling or postponing a vacation or a trip can be a tedious and often expensive affair. This is what stops people from making plans and bookings in advance. And this is where Cleartrip’s features like EzCancel and Flexifly come in – by giving travellers the opportunity to plan travel with complete peace of mind. So, we crafted a campaign that brought alive all the joys of travel planning and negated all the pains and uncertainty associated with it. The cast added charm and believability to the stories. And the treatment drove home the point – don’t just dream about travel, start planning for it.”
Last month, MakeMyTrip offered a similar option to cancel hotel bookings. In an ad, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the travel portal assures travellers #JoHogaWowHoga.