Clensta names Sandeepa Dhar as its brand ambassador

Personal care brand Clensta, that recently welcomed actor Parineeti Chopra as partner and investor, has now signed on actor Sandeepa Dhar as the brand ambassador for its innovative range of products. She will capture the youth market for the brand in India.
“I am excited to be part of Clensta, a brand that combines the beauty of nature and the power of science and technology to empower its customers to lead a more enriched lifestyle.I look forward to supporting their range of innovative, affordable, science-backed skincare products that I am personally drawn towards. Your skin loves nothing better than natural and safe products made with love and care,” said Sandeepa Dhar.
"We welcome Sandeepa as she becomes a part of the Clensta team, and we eagerly anticipate her support in spreading the word among India's informed and nature-conscious youth about our unique product range," stated Puneet Gupta, CEO and founder of Clensta.
The actor is all set to feature in a new brand campaign promoting Clensta’s Skincare category across digital platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Purplle, Meesho and Myntra. The products are also available across 10,000+ outlets across India including chains like Wellness forever, Reliance Smart, Health & Glow, Tata1MG, Combonation, etc.