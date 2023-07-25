CleverTap partners with SpiceJet to deliver a seamless customer experience

The partnership between CleverTap and SpiceJet signifies a significant step forward in revolutionizing customer engagement within the airline industry.
CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, announced its partnership with SpiceJet, one of India's premier airlines. This strategic collaboration will empower SpiceJet to enhance its customer experience by leveraging CleverTap's advanced technology to deliver personalized and contextual communication across its web and mobile channels.
As a prominent player in the airline industry, SpiceJet is dedicated to providing exceptional services and experiences to its customers. With CleverTap onboard, SpiceJet aims to take its customer engagement to new heights, ensuring every interaction is meaningful and tailored to individual preferences.
CleverTap's robust platform offers an array of cutting-edge features designed to optimize customer engagement. By harnessing CleverTap's capabilities, SpiceJet will be able to analyze customer data, create comprehensive user profiles, and deliver engaging experiences thus maximizing the lifetime value of their customers. This personalized approach will not only enhance customer satisfaction but also foster long-term loyalty.
“At SpiceJet, our foremost commitment is to provide our customers with the finest personalized experience,” said Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer at SpiceJet. “Our collaboration with CleverTap will further enhance this objective. By joining forces, we take a remarkable stride forward in enhancing customer engagement and retention. With CleverTap's assistance, we can now deliver timely and precisely targeted communication to our passengers, ensuring that their journey with us remains seamless and unforgettable.”
CleverTap's advanced customer analytics, personalization and orchestration capabilities will enable SpiceJet to send passengers personalized notifications, updates, and offers, keeping them informed and engaged at every stage. Whether it's flight information, exclusive promotions, or personalized recommendations, customers can expect a truly meaningful experience that caters to their unique preferences and needs.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with SpiceJet, a leading airline that shares our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences," said Sidharth Malik, CEO at CleverTap. "Our platform will help SpiceJet deliver personalized and contextual communication, ultimately maximizing the brand’s customer lifetime value. Our AI-driven hyper-personalized insights will help SpiceJet gain a deeper understanding of their user base, further solidifying their brand-to-customer relationship."
The partnership between CleverTap and SpiceJet signifies a significant step forward in revolutionizing customer engagement within the airline industry. By leveraging CleverTap's state-of-the-art technology, SpiceJet will deliver seamless, personalized, and contextual communication, setting new standards for customer experiences in the aviation sector.