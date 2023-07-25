By afaqs! news bureau
Marketing

CleverTap partners with SpiceJet to deliver a seamless customer experience

The partnership between CleverTap and SpiceJet signifies a significant step forward in revolutionizing customer engagement within the airline industry.

CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform,  announced its partnership with SpiceJet, one of India's premier airlines. This strategic collaboration will  empower SpiceJet to enhance its customer experience by leveraging CleverTap's advanced technology  to deliver personalized and contextual communication across its web and mobile channels. 

As a prominent player in the airline industry, SpiceJet is dedicated to providing exceptional services and  experiences to its customers. With CleverTap onboard, SpiceJet aims to take its customer engagement  to new heights, ensuring every interaction is meaningful and tailored to individual preferences. 

CleverTap's robust platform offers an array of cutting-edge features designed to optimize customer  engagement. By harnessing CleverTap's capabilities, SpiceJet will be able to analyze customer data,  create comprehensive user profiles, and deliver engaging experiences thus maximizing the lifetime value  of their customers. This personalized approach will not only enhance customer satisfaction but also foster  long-term loyalty. 

“At SpiceJet, our foremost commitment is to provide our customers with the finest personalized  experience,” said Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer at SpiceJet. “Our collaboration with CleverTap  will further enhance this objective. By joining forces, we take a remarkable stride forward in enhancing  customer engagement and retention. With CleverTap's assistance, we can now deliver timely and  precisely targeted communication to our passengers, ensuring that their journey with us remains  seamless and unforgettable.” 

CleverTap's advanced customer analytics, personalization and orchestration capabilities will enable  SpiceJet to send passengers personalized notifications, updates, and offers, keeping them informed and  engaged at every stage. Whether it's flight information, exclusive promotions, or personalized  recommendations, customers can expect a truly meaningful experience that caters to their unique  preferences and needs. 

"We are thrilled to be partnering with SpiceJet, a leading airline that shares our commitment to delivering  exceptional customer experiences," said Sidharth Malik, CEO at CleverTap. "Our platform will help  SpiceJet deliver personalized and contextual communication, ultimately maximizing the brand’s customer  lifetime value. Our AI-driven hyper-personalized insights will help SpiceJet gain a deeper understanding  of their user base, further solidifying their brand-to-customer relationship." 

