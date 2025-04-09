Clovia joins Zepto for 10-minute innerwear delivery

Clovia has partnered with Zepto to offer fast delivery of lingerie, nightwear, shapewear, and activewear in over 18 cities across India. The collaboration enables customers to receive Clovia products at their doorstep within 10 minutes.

Advertisment

Clovia products are now available on Zepto in cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, and Jaipur. Customers can receive their orders within minutes. The partnership aims to meet demand for quick-commerce solutions, especially in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. Clovia also plans to expand its product range on the platform.

"At Clovia, we are committed to creating innovative shopping experiences for our customers. In today's fast-paced world, convenience is key, and our collaboration with Zepto ensures that our customers can access Clovia’s high-quality products faster than ever before. We understand that today’s customers seek both quality and quick service, and this collaboration allows us to deliver on both fronts.” said Soumya Kant, co-founder and chief growth officer, Clovia.

As part of this launch, Clovia’s best-selling products—including bras, panties, shapewear, sleepwear, and activewear—are now available. The initial rollout features over 100 specially curated styles from these categories.

Devendra Meel, chief business officer at Zepto, added, “We are proud to partner with our Sellers to quickly deliver Clovia’s premium innerwear to our users. We extend our gratitude to our sellers for enabling the listing of Clovia products, which reinforces their commitment to convenience, quality and empowering women with every delivery.”