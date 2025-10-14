Coca-Cola and Google launch AI Festicons for Diwali celebrations

This Diwali, Coca-Cola India is blending tradition with technology through a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Google, introducing Festicons Diwali greetings — an AI-powered, personalized way for people to share festive wishes.

Available on Coca-Cola’s limited-edition Utsav Packs, the campaign invites users to scan a QR code and create their own festive avatars directly within the Google Gemini app, powered by its image generation technology. Consumers can design their unique “Festicon” by picking a festive persona and Diwali icon, which Gemini then merges into a personalized, shareable digital sticker. Each creation can be downloaded and shared using #MyFesticon, encouraging a wave of creativity and connection.

Karthik Subramanian, senior director, marketing, Coca-Cola Category, said: “Coca-Cola has always been at the heart of India’s celebrations, and this Diwali, we’re giving people a new, creative way to express themselves. Our collaboration with Google for Festicons comes from the simple insight that consumers want more personal and meaningful ways to celebrate. This initiative, powered by Google Gemini, weaves AI, art, and culture together — reinforcing our belief that when people come together, they create lasting memories.”

The campaign builds on Coca-Cola’s earlier success with 'Diwali Wali Magic', which used DALL-E to generate personalized festive cards. With Festicons, the brand takes this concept further — enabling real-time, interactive co-creation that turns every Diwali wish into a vibrant, digital celebration.

At its heart, the campaign embodies Coca-Cola’s timeless message of togetherness and joy, merging the warmth of tradition with the innovation of AI — a true celebration of how technology can amplify human connection.