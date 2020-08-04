Coca Cola enters immunity space with two new Minute Maid variants

The beverage company has introduced two variants under the Minute Maid umbrella - Vita Punch and Nutri Force, both meant to help boost immunity.
In the wake of the coronavirus, immunity boosting is top priority among consumers and now, companies are making it a top priority for their products too. Coca Cola today announced the launch of two new products under its Minute Maid umbrella - Minute Maid Vita Punch and Minute Maid Nutri Force.
Minute Maid Vita Punch is a new product which is currently only available in mixed fruit flavour. The company claims that the product is enhanced with vitamin C (hence its name), zinc and other essential vitamins needed to boost immunity.
Minute Maid Nutri Force has already existed in the market in Apple and Mango flavour variants. The Nutri Force product is said to have soluble iron, zinc and other vitamins. Supposedly it can help improve mental faculty and cognitive abilities in growing children.
Vijay Parasuraman – Vice President - Marketing, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, added, “With the changing times, consumers are now opting for beverage options with health benefits – as their approach towards health and wellness is also transforming drastically. The new beverages were developed keeping in mind consumers’ requirements as they also adapt to the ‘new normal’.
Parasuraman adds that the products are made with fruits grown on Indian soil by Indian farmers. He says that the latest additions to the nutrition portfolio under Minute Maid Masterbrand are focused on solving real problems of our consumers in these times.
Both these products will be sold in tetra pak packaging. Expansion of brand Minute Maid with introduction of the new beverages also underlines Coca-Cola India’s focus on the ‘Fruit Circular Economy' initiative, enabling farmers to increase their yield by sourcing fruits to launch fruit-based beverages. Coca-Cola India has also committed an investment of $1.7 billion towards creating a Fruit Circular Economy to aid the Indian Agri-ecosystem till 2023.