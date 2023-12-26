Coca-Cola extends global partnership with ICC

Bradford Ross, vice president of global assets, influencers, and partnerships at The Coca-Cola Company, stated, “In alignment with our rich history of global sports partnerships, the collaboration with ICC reinforces our commitment to refreshing sports fans and elevating their entertainment experiences. Sports holds immense power to unite people, and this partnership provides us with a unique opportunity to blend our brand affinity with the fervor for the world’s cricketing game. We endeavor to continue to delight consumers with our diverse portfolio and create unique experiences for fans.”