Coca-Cola extends global partnership with ICC

Coca-Cola has extended its partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for an additional eight years, securing its position as a Global Partner until 2031. The agreement covers all ICC World events across formats, emphasising Coca-Cola Company’s brands as non-alcoholic beverage partners.
The extension, one of the longest ICC associations with a single brand, spans 13 years. The collaboration promises annual major international events, including a World Test Championship Final every two years. During the recent ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023, Coca-Cola brands were actively involved in fan engagement initiatives.
ICC chief commercial officer, Anurag Dahiya said: “I am thrilled to welcome back The Coca-Cola Company as an ICC global partner as we enter a eight-year partnership. With the Men’s T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, and the Women’s edition in Bangladesh just around the corner, we’re poised for unprecedented global growth and engagement. This partnership not only celebrates our sport’s expansion but also promises innovative opportunities to enhance our fans’ experience worldwide.”
Bradford Ross, vice president of global assets, influencers, and partnerships at The Coca-Cola Company, stated, “In alignment with our rich history of global sports partnerships, the collaboration with ICC reinforces our commitment to refreshing sports fans and elevating their entertainment experiences. Sports holds immense power to unite people, and this partnership provides us with a unique opportunity to blend our brand affinity with the fervor for the world’s cricketing game. We endeavor to continue to delight consumers with our diverse portfolio and create unique experiences for fans.”
During the latest ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023, Thums Up and Limca Sportz were the sole beverage and sports drink collaborators, launching various online and offline fan engagement initiatives. Furthermore, Sprite prominently featured its engaging 'Thand rakh' campaign, designed to enhance and maintain the excitement of cricket fans during the entire duration of the World Cup.