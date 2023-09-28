Coca-Cola introduces Limca Sportz ION4 sports drink in India

Announcing the launch of Limca Sportz, Karthik Subramanian, director, Marketing, Hydration, Coffee and Tea Category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “Limca Sportz ION4 is an expansion of Limca Sportz commitment to offer comprehensive hydration to its consumers. The scientifically formulated drink enables them to be their most vibrant and energetic selves. We're thrilled to support athletes and sports enthusiasts with our rehydration drink that has both great taste and functional benefits.”

Limca Sportz ION 4 can be found in leading supermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms across the country.