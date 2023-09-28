Coca-Cola introduces Limca Sportz ION4 sports drink in India

Limca Sportz has been designated as the official sports drink for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
Limca Sportz, the sports drink from Coca-Cola India’s home-grown brand Limca, has announced the launch of its new variant Limca Sportz ION4 in India. The drink claims to be scientifically formulated with innovative ION4 technology, it is developed to cater to the hydration and energy needs of athletes and fitness enthusiasts.
Limca Sportz ION4 is a sports drink that offers rehydration with low sugar. It uses the benefits of glucose, essential electrolytes (Sodium, Potassium, Calcium, Magnesium), and B-vitamins to deliver quick rehydration and long-term energy support during physical activity.
Limca Sportz has been designated as the official sports drink for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Keep an eye out for our Indian cricket team as they stay hydrated with Limca Sportz ION 4. Not to miss the vibrant blue hue of this ultimate sports drink perfectly matching the ‘Men in Blue!’
Announcing the launch of Limca Sportz, Karthik Subramanian, director, Marketing, Hydration, Coffee and Tea Category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “Limca Sportz ION4 is an expansion of Limca Sportz commitment to offer comprehensive hydration to its consumers. The scientifically formulated drink enables them to be their most vibrant and energetic selves. We're thrilled to support athletes and sports enthusiasts with our rehydration drink that has both great taste and functional benefits.”
Limca Sportz ION 4 can be found in leading supermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms across the country.