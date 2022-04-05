Coca cola introduces 'pixel'ated new flavour; targets gamers

The centerpiece is Pixel Point, an Island Created in Fortnite Creative designed by Coca-Cola and lifestyle and gaming organization PWR. Upon entry, players will discover Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte in the metaverse and interact with fellow gamers through a series of four sensory-inspired, multiplayer mini-games*: The Castle, The Escape, The Race and The Tower. Each immersive room poses its own challenge that can only be solved by working in tandem with fellow players to progress up the tower.