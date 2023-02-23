Coca-Cola to use ChatGPT and other AI tools to enhance marketing courtesy consultancy Bain's tie-up with OpenAI

The beverage giant is the first company to sign up for this offering.
Beverage giant The Coca-Cola Company intends to enhance its marketing through cutting-edge AI, along with exploring ways to improve business operations and capabilities as it signs up to consultancy Bain & Company’s alliance with OpenAI, the parent of AI systems ChatGPT, DALL-E, and Codex.
Bain will combine its deep digital implementation capabilities and strategic expertise with OpenAI’s AI tools and platforms, including ChatGPT, to help its clients around the world identify and implement the value of AI to maximize business potential, says the consultancy in its blog post.
The Coca-Cola Company is the first name to engage with the new alliance.
“We are excited to unleash the next generation of creativity offered by this rapidly emerging technology,” said James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company.
"By collaborating with OpenAI, we’re delighted to have unmatched access to state-of-the-art foundation AI models, so that we can create tailored digital solutions for our clients and help them realize business value,” said Manny Maceda, Bain & Company’s Worldwide Managing Partner.