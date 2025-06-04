Coca-Cola’s Charged unveils new brand identity with mascot launch

Charged, an energy drink by Coca-Cola India, unveiled a bold new identity with the launch of its mascot — the Wolf. Created by BRANDED, the Wolf appears alongside Aamir Khan’s Cave Man in the latest season of “Mind Charged, Body Charged”. The Wolf represents physical agility and mental alertness, aligning with the drink’s positioning.

BRANDED created the Wolf to represent Charged’s core message: Mind Charged, Body Charged. Using high-contrast colours and detailed design, the mascot reflects the drink’s focus on energy and alertness.

Sumeli Chatterjee, category head, sparkling flavours (India and Southwest Asia) at The Coca-Cola Company said, “We are thrilled to introduce our new packaging, which is bold, sharp, and unstoppable, perfectly reflecting the character of the drink.”

“In a category that’s all adrenaline and attitude, we knew we had to create something that hits instantly. The wolf isn’t just a mascot — it’s a mindset,” said Ankur Rander, founder and CEO at BRANDED.