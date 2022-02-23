CoinDCX to offer cryptocurrency education courses in sign language

DCX Learn’s, the exchange’s learning platform, sign language expect will simplify crypto for its deaf and mute audiences.
Cryptocurrency is the hottest currency in town these days. ConDCX, a leading exchange, through which you can buy and sell various cryptocurrencies is making sure everyone can understand everything about the digital monies so that all folks can trade in it, especially in the dumb and the mute.
The exchange, recently, took out a print ad claiming its sign language expert will simplify crypto to the “deaf and dumb”. This is part of DCX Learn, the exchange’s learning platform where cryptocurrency experts dole out knowledge for everyone to watch and learn. Audiences can choose to learn from free and certified courses on DCX Learn.