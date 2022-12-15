CoinSwitch unveils new brand identity, logo ahead of wealth tech foray

CoinSwitch's design overhaul flaunts a range of user-friendly sections including a 'portfolio' section that gives a clear view of how the user's investments are performing, a ‘market' section that helps users keep a close eye on the price movements, and a dedicated 'learn' section with bite-sized content that helps investors stay up to date with everything that's happening in the market in a simple and quick way.

The new design has adopted a soothing mix of colours — the blueish purple, complemented by darker and lighter blue tones juxtaposed with a bold, zesty lime — that articulates the brand’s personality and enhances the visual appeal of the product. The secondary range of warm but bright colours will assist the primary palette. The dash of pink muted lush of light green, and aesthetically bleached shades of blues and purple will bring our illustrations and other product creatives to life. The brand-new sleeker-looking font, Nexa gives the brand’s visual identity a major lift through its minimal characteristic.