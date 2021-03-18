Colgate introduces toothpaste for diabetics with Jamun, Neem and Amla extracts…

“People with diabetes have a higher chance of having periodontal (gum) disease, an infection of the gum and bone that hold the teeth in place. Periodontal disease can lead to pain, bad breath that doesn’t go away, chewing difficulties, and even tooth loss. Diabetes can also slow down healing, so it can interfere with the treatment of periodontal disease,” says the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, a branch of the US National Institutes of Health.