Colgate introduces toothpaste for diabetics with Jamun, Neem and Amla extracts…

… Says the special formula kills anaerobic bacteria in the mouth. The bacteria is the root cause for many oral health problems among diabetics.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) has introduced a new toothpaste called ‘Colgate for Diabetics’.
“People with diabetes have a higher chance of having periodontal (gum) disease, an infection of the gum and bone that hold the teeth in place. Periodontal disease can lead to pain, bad breath that doesn’t go away, chewing difficulties, and even tooth loss. Diabetes can also slow down healing, so it can interfere with the treatment of periodontal disease,” says the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, a branch of the US National Institutes of Health.
The brand collaborated with the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) and Indian Society of Periodontology (ISP), a leading oral health institution, to study the link between diabetes and oral health. According to the findings, the right oral care solutions, in addition to lifestyle changes, are crucial in overall diabetes management.
Colgate said its toothpaste is a clinically proven formula, with a unique blend of Ayurvedic ingredients such as Madhunashini, Neem, Jamun seed extract and Amla. This special formula kills anaerobic bacteria in the mouth. The bacteria is the root cause of many oral health problems for diabetics. The unique Ayurvedic blend is FDA-approved and is available for sale at both online and offline pharmacies.
As per the toothpaste giant, the current number of diabetics in India is 77 million, with around 43.9 million (estimated) left undiagnosed. The country ranks second worldwide, when it comes to the number of adults and children with diabetes.
Arvind Chintamani, vice president, marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India), said, “India has witnessed a worrying increase in diabetes and, unfortunately, there is low awareness of the connection between oral health management and diabetes management. People with diabetes have special oral health needs and there is a two-way connection between oral care and diabetes care.”
“Colgate has worked closely with diabetes experts and oral health experts to develop this special daily-use toothpaste, simply called Colgate for Diabetics. The formula is clinically proven and has Ayurvedic ingredients like Jamun, Neem and Amla extracts. We are very excited and are looking forward to bringing this terrific innovation to people with diabetes across India,” added Chintamani.