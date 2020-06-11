Colgate launches digital platform to virtually connect patients and dentists

He, however, adds that Colgate will stand to benefit because an initiative like this is exactly what you would expect from a market leader. A platform for dental problems that brings dentists and patients together, at no extra cost. It's good karma for the brand - do your bit in alleviating a pain, or two, without expecting anything in return. Because when you do that, that's exactly when you get a lot more in return. Like goodwill, like content marketing and social media marketing opportunities. And, an increase in sales.