Colgate launches germ-kill mouth spray under Ayurvedic brand Vedshakti

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, the market leader in oral care in the country, has launched Vedshakti Mouth Protect Spray—a portable spray that fits easily in the pocket and helps you control germ build-up in your mouth in just one easy spray!

Our mouths have millions of germs. These germs are constantly growing as you go about your everyday life—after eating, drinking, or even when the mouth is idle and salivary flow is limited. This germ build-up has many consequences like enamel erosion, infections in the mouth, and an increasingly relevant problem—mask breath!

Colgate Vedshakti Mouth Protect Spray is formulated with powerful Ayurvedic ingredients—Clove, Star Anise, Fennel and Mint. Each time you use Vedshakti Mouth Protect spray, it kills germs instantly, on contact with the mouth.

Vedshakti Mouth Protect Spray not only kills germs in the mouth but also provides long lasting freshness with its minty saunf flavor. Creating a new category of oral care, Colgate Vedshakti Mouth Protect Spray is priced at ₹99 for a bottle that gives you more than 100 sprays.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Arvind Chintamani, Vice President, Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, said, "When we are out of our homes, it's not easy to keep the constantly growing mouth-germs in check. Colgate Vedshakti Mouth Protect Spray is a breakthrough innovation. It provides instant germ-killing action in your mouth, refreshes mask-breath with its minty saunf flavor and fits easily into your pocket or purse! Now all you have to do is use Vedshakti spray and keep the mouth germs away!”

Conceptualized by RedFuse—WPP’s integrated communications partner to Colgate India, the campaign TVC aptly depicts the ease with which consumers can prevent germ build up in their mouths, anytime and anywhere with the message, Aa karo, germs ko naa karo (One spray, keeps mouth germs away)

Commenting on the launch campaign, Delna Sethna, Executive Creative Director, Red Fuse, said, “The idea for Colgate Vedshakti mouth spray’s campaign came to us from the product proposition itself. The TVC portrays the importance of oral health for overall health through the convenience and simplicity of a mouth spray.”