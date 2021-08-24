Colgate-Palmolive launches recyclable toothpaste tubes in India

As a part of its Corporate Sustainable Ambitions for 2025, Colgate Palmolive India has been continuously striving to reduce its carbon footprint through various sustainable initiatives such as water conservation, energy saving, waste management, no deforestation, and reducing energy, greenhouse gas emissions. With the launch of recyclable tubes this year, Colgate-Palmolive intends to create a recyclable alternative to reuse the billions of toothpaste tubes that end up in landfills every year. These tubes can be used by the economy for recycling into various other packaging materials and bottles for further use, thus reducing the need for virgin plastic to be added to the environment.