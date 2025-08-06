Colgate-Palmolive rolls out refreshed brand identity and new tagline

Colgate-Palmolive has introduced an updated corporate brand identity featuring a new logo, colour scheme, and the tagline 'Make More Smiles.' The refresh aims to align the company’s visual presence with its global purpose of promoting healthier futures for people, pets, and the planet.

The redesigned logo uses a brighter blue and incorporates a subtle smile formed between the letters “C” and “P,” symbolising optimism. The new tagline is positioned as a unifying call-to-action for employees across functions and geographies.

While retaining core elements of its legacy, the brand update brings in digital-first features, including modernised photography, iconography, and a consistent global visual system.

“For Colgate-Palmolive People, our purpose to reimagine a healthier future for all is our North Star, and our new logo and tagline is an expression of that commitment," said Noel Wallace, chairman, president & chief executive officer. "

“Leading companies communicate with clarity, consistency and confidence. Not just in what they say, but in how they show up,” said Dana Bolden, chief communications officer. “We believe this new brand identity works well in digital formats and will become a recognisable symbol of our purpose to Colgate-Palmolive People and other stakeholders we care about.”