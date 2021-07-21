Colgate Vedshakti features in sand sculpture at Odisha’s Puri beach

Colgate Vedshakti offers a combination of different Ayurvedic ingredients. These include the likes of clove, honey, tulsi, neem and amla. Colgate claims that these effectively kill germs in the mouth and stop them from entering the body.

Colgate Vedshakti also offers Vedshakti Oil Pulling, an Ayurvedic practice to detoxify the mouth every morning, and Vedshakti Mouth Protect Spray.