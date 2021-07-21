Colgate Vedshakti features in sand sculpture at Odisha’s Puri beach

The sculpture, made by sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, features the message ‘Mooh swachh toh aap healthy’ (A clean mouth for a healthy you).
To commemorate the Jagannath Bahuda Rath Yatra, Colgate-Palmolive recently partnered with Sudarsan Pattnaik to create an awe-inspiring sand sculpture for Colgate Vedshakti toothpaste at Puri beach in Odisha. Pattnaik is an internationally acclaimed sand artist and Padma Shri awardee.
Along with an illustration of the three chariots of the Rath Yatra that are symbolic of harmony, brotherhood and unity, essential for spiritual and mental well-being, the sand artwork creatively depicts the important message of how oral health is essential for one’s overall health and well-being.
The installation is a part of Colgate’s efforts to drive awareness about oral health and highlight its impact on overall health with its Ayurvedic toothpaste offering - Colgate Vedshakti. The installation was on display on July 17-18 for the people visiting Puri beach.
Speaking about the partnership, Arvind Chintamani, vice president, marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India), said, “We are excited to renew the collaboration between Sudarsan Pattnaik and Colgate Vedshakti. Through this beautiful sand installation, we want people to experience the magnificent festival through the medium of sand art and also reiterate the importance of keeping your mouth clean for good overall health.”
Colgate Vedshakti offers a combination of different Ayurvedic ingredients. These include the likes of clove, honey, tulsi, neem and amla. Colgate claims that these effectively kill germs in the mouth and stop them from entering the body.
Colgate Vedshakti also offers Vedshakti Oil Pulling, an Ayurvedic practice to detoxify the mouth every morning, and Vedshakti Mouth Protect Spray.