Collective Artists Network and Pinterest create 1 lakh shoppable pieces for Myntra

Collective Artists Network, in partnership with Pinterest, has created 100,000 shoppable content pieces for Myntra, a fashion and lifestyle platform. This milestone highlights the effectiveness of technology-driven content production in affiliate marketing. The partnership between Collective and Pinterest took 30K shoppable content pieces live during the Myntra Big Fashion Festival within only two weeks of the festive period. The collaboration and Collective’s vision is to fuel growth opportunities for creators, allowing them to innovate and build a robust presence in the affiliate marketing partnership ecosystem.

“Our collaboration with Pinterest and Myntra has been instrumental in enabling us to push boundaries and set new benchmarks in affiliate marketing,” said Vijay Subramaniam, founder and group CEO of Collective Artists Network. “By leveraging automation and deep insights, along with a new media approach to business, we have empowered creators to drive engagement, while enabling brands like Myntra to directly tap into the scalable trend-driven commerce landscape.”

Deepash Jain, senior director, performance marketing, Myntra said “Our collaboration with Collective Artists Network has been incredibly fruitful. The Big Fashion Festival is one of our biggest events and we’re thrilled to witness this milestone in affiliate marketing by creating 1 lakh shoppable content pieces on Pinterest. We’re always innovating to support the growth of the creator ecosystem and this collaboration is a testament to that.”

The overall campaign has achieved scale while providing technology-driven insights into trend-driven content-to-commerce models, helping brands and creators understand consumer behaviour and tap into trends with precision.