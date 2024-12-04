Collective Artists Network introduces AI mom influencer Kavya Mehra

Collective Artists Network, a new media agency, has introduced Kavya Mehra, an AI-driven mom influencer. Represented as part of the agency's talent roster, Kavya highlights the integration of creativity and technology in brand engagement.

Advertisment

Kavya Mehra, powered by AI and shaped by insights from real moms, represents modern motherhood. She combines AI’s precision with relatable storytelling, offering brands scalable and authentic connections with consumers.

“This milestone underscores our commitment to redefining the boundaries of storytelling. Kavya isn’t just a technological innovation—she’s a reflection of the real- life experiences of society,” said Vijay Subramaniam, founder and group CEO of Collective Artists Network. “AI allows us to amplify authentic voices, but its true power lies in its ability to tap into deeply human stories and emotions.”

What makes Kavya unique is her collaboration with the mothers of Collective. These women, who juggle the joys and challenges of parenting, provide Kavya with her voice and narrative. From the chaos of morning routines and work worries to the heartfelt moments of family bonding, Kavya’s stories resonate with the lived experiences of moms everywhere.

Kavya offers brands a unique opportunity to combine AI's consistency with human authenticity, enabling deeper audience connections. With her debut, Collective Artists Network redefines creator-led storytelling, showcasing how technology and humanity can intersect to deliver impactful content.