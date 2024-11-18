Collective Artists Network opens Dubai office, expands global presence

Collective Artists Network, a media conglomerate, has launched its Dubai office, expanding its operations into the Middle East. The move aims to connect Indian talent with global opportunities, supporting the growth of India’s creative economy.

With this expansion, Collective Artists Network is set to serve the Middle Eastern market with its full suite of services across various verticals, including talent management, film, music, sports, brand endorsements, and creator marketing through its digital-first platform, Big Bang Social. The company has also invested significantly in technology and AI-driven platforms, including Galleri5 and Under 25 Universe, to enhance brand and creator collaborations. Through these combined offerings, Collective aims to create a dynamic and seamless experience for Middle Eastern clients seeking talent and expertise from India.

"Our launch in Dubai is a monumental step forward, aligning with our vision to build a truly global creative ecosystem,” said Vijay Subramaniam, founder and group CEO of Collective Artists Network. “With our network of talent, tech-driven insights, and data-powered storytelling, we’re excited to bring Collective magic to new audiences in the Middle East. Dubai, with its thriving creative landscape, is an ideal setting for us to foster new partnerships and expand our reach.”

Rohan Mehan, business head, MEA at Collective Artists Network, also shared his excitement: “The Middle East represents a dynamic and diverse market. By establishing our presence in Dubai, we’re opening doors for collaboration between Indian talent and the region’s dynamic brands. This is an exciting step towards creating impactful stories and experiences that transcend borders.”

The Dubai office will focus on talent partnerships, brand collaborations, digital transformation, IP development, and content creation, working with local brands on targeted campaigns.