Colors Cineplex honours India's 'Asli Yodha' on the occasion of Independence Day

To further commemorate this occasion, Colors Cineplex is hosting Harmanpreet Kaur, Captain of the Indian Women's Cricket team and the only Indian woman cricketer to score over 3,000 runs in both ODIs and T20Is. In the 2017 Women’s World Cup, she scored an astonishing 171 (not out) in the semi-final against Australia, setting the highest individual score by an Indian woman in World Cup and the highest individual score of all-time in Women’s World Cup. Colors will also have Col. Rajeev Bharwan of the Indian Army—who has always put his country first, demonstrating unparalleled dedication while commanding elite Infantry/Strategic Specialised Airborne Regiment. Additionally, Afroz Shah, an environmental activist and lawyer, who has been named the winner of the top environment honour by the United Nations and lauded by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi for his cleanliness work at the Versova beach in Mumbai, to participate. Shah is best known for organising the world's largest beach clean-up project, which has grown into a movement that has inspired people around the world to clean up their surroundings. Their presence embodies the spirit of heroism celebrated by the 'Asli Yodha'.