Colvyn Harris to be conferred with AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award 2022

Colvyn Harris has had a long and successful career in the Indian Advertising industry spanning over 40 years. His career was built in one company - JWT, a WPP Group Company, across varied roles, across India and JWT Sri Lanka where he was MD. He began his career at Hindustan Thompson Associates (HTA), was CEO CONTRACT, and then CEO JWT South Asia. During his tenure he built the most formidable full-service agency, most admired for its creativity, scale and reputation. He has worked on India’s most admired brands, notably Hero, GSK- Horlicks, Boost, Citibank, Ford, Airtel, Nestlé. He ended his career as Executive Director Global Growth & Client Development at JWT. He was also managing director (Marketing) at L. Catterton Singapore, a Global Private Equity Company, part of LVMH, where his role was to help their investee companies working with the CEOs and CMOs for achieving their growth and branding objectives globally.