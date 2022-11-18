By afaqs! news bureau
Marketing

Colvyn Harris to be conferred with AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award 2022

This is the highest honour to  be given to an individual in India for his/ her outstanding contribution to the Advertising Industry.

The Advertising Agencies Association of India today announced that the AAAI Lifetime Achievement  Award for 2022 will be conferred to advertising veteran Colvyn Harris.

Colvyn Harris has had a long and successful career in the Indian Advertising industry spanning over 40  years. His career was built in one company - JWT, a WPP Group Company, across varied roles, across  India and JWT Sri Lanka where he was MD. He began his career at Hindustan Thompson Associates  (HTA), was CEO CONTRACT, and then CEO JWT South Asia. During his tenure he built the most  formidable full-service agency, most admired for its creativity, scale and reputation. He has worked  on India’s most admired brands, notably Hero, GSK- Horlicks, Boost, Citibank, Ford, Airtel, Nestlé. He  ended his career as Executive Director Global Growth & Client Development at JWT. He was also  managing director (Marketing) at L. Catterton Singapore, a Global Private Equity Company, part of  LVMH, where his role was to help their investee companies working with the CEOs and CMOs for  achieving their growth and branding objectives globally. 

Making the announcement, Anupriya Acharya, president, AAAI, said, “Colvyn Harris is in every sense  a true pioneer and visionary. Apart from singlehandedly making JWT a top agency, he has also  contributed significantly to the industry in various capacities, including as President of AAAI. He’s been  a key driver and pivotal force in establishing Goafest as the largest advertising festival in India. I am  pleased to say that the entire committee was unanimous in selecting Colvyn as this year’s AAAI’s  Lifetime Achievement Award winner. He is truly deserving of this honour.” 

Some of the past winners of this award include Subhas Ghosal, Alyque Padamsee, Mike Khanna, R K  Swamy, Piyush Pandey, Sam Balsara, Prem Mehta, Roda Mehta, Ram Sehgal, Madhukar Kamath,  Arvind Sharma and others. The full list is enclosed for reference. 

