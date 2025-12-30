Comic Con India announces Pune edition

Pune Comic Con, presented by Maruti Suzuki Arena and powered by Crunchyroll, is scheduled to take place on March 21 and 22, 2026, at Yash Lawns, Bibvewadi Road. The event marks the 13th edition of Comic Con India.

The two-day convention will focus on pop-culture fandom, with programming centred around comics, anime, gaming, cosplay and related fan-led experiences.

Pune has emerged as a key centre for youth-driven cultural activity, supported by a large student population and young professionals. The Pune edition of Comic Con continues to tap into this growing interest, positioning the event as a platform for fan communities to engage through shared interests such as cosplay, art, gaming and pop-culture storeytelling.

Speaking about the return of Pune Comic Con, Akshat Rathee, co-founder and managing director, NODWIN Gaming, said, “Pune’s creative identity has always been shaped by its colleges, book culture, and spaces like Appa Balwant Chowk that celebrate ideas and storytelling. Today, that same spirit shows up in cosplay groups, anime fans, and gaming communities across the city. Pune fans have consistently stood out at Comic Cons nationwide, and bringing the event back here feels like a natural continuation of that journey. Our aim is to be present where young audiences live, play, and express themselves in a way that stays with them, and bringing Comic Con back to Pune is a way of strengthening that bond with a community that has always shown up loud, proud, and creative.”

Shefali Johnson, CEO, Comic Con India, further added, “Pune has a very open and participative creative culture. You see it at college fests, independent art spaces, theatre groups, and even in gaming cafés across areas like Baner and Viman Nagar, where communities form organically. People here enjoy discovering new things, sharing what they love, and showing up for each other. We hope Maharashtra’s rich cultural legacy inspires cosplayers to bring Marathi culture and local stories to life in their own unique way. That spirit of participation and belonging is exactly what Comic Con stands for, and it’s what we want the Pune edition to reflect.”

Over the years, Comic Con India has grown into one of India’s most iconic and beloved pop-culture platforms, renowned for creating immersive, fan-first experiences. Interactive fan zones, exclusive franchise showcases, creator interactions, cosplay showcases, live performances, and gaming arenas, all designed to let fans step directly into the worlds they love.

The previous edition of Comic Con saw immersive fan experiences from Maruti Suzuki Arena, Crunchyroll’s One Piece special booth, Universal Studios’ Jurassic World Rebirth, and DreamWorks’ How To Train Your Dragon. The NODWIN Gaming Arena became a major crowd-puller, featuring thrilling experiences from PlayStation, Lenovo, Intel, EliteHubs, Corsair, Logitech, and Klip VR, along with the exclusive Chandrayaan VR experience, which gave fans a one-of-a-kind virtual journey into space.

Beyond fandom showcases, Comic Con also delivered live entertainment, with appearances and performances by stand-up comedy favorites Rohan Joshi, Ravi Gupta, Sahil Shah, Azeem Banatwalla, and Rahul Subramanian, adding to the festival-like atmosphere that Comic Con is known for.

Pune Comic Con will feature exclusive immersive zones, interactive panel sessions, spectacular cosplay showcases, competitive gaming arenas, and captivating live entertainment, the event promises to be a celebration of fandom, creativity, and strong sense of community. Fans can expect to meet Indian comic book creators and publishers including Savio Mascarenhas of Amar Chitra Katha, cartoonist Faisal Mohammed, creator of the popular strip Garbage Bin, the graphic novel brand Indusverse founded by Arunabh Kumar along with Alok Sharma and Saumin Patel, Indian comic publisher Bullseye Press led by Ravi Raj Ahuja, among several other creative minds from the comic community.