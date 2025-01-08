Comic Con India to host 12th edition on January 18 and 19 in Bengaluru

Comic Con India will host its 12th edition in Bengaluru. The event will take place on January 18 and 19 at KTPO Whitefield. This season, Maruti Suzuki Arena, Bengaluru Comic Con is powered by Crunchyroll.

Advertisment

Visitors at Bengaluru Comic Con will receive a No. 1 issue of Radiant Black by Image Comics, a Solo Leveling poster by Yen Press, and a Comic Con India bag upon entry. Fans can purchase a limited-edition box set featuring items like Marvel’s Dr. Doom busts, Deadpool-Wolverine T-shirts, keychains, Comic Con India puzzles, capes, and other collectibles.

The two-day Comic Con India event, organised by NODWIN Gaming, will feature a lineup of publishers and Indian artists, including Indusverse, Yali Dreams Creations, Graphicurry, Garbage Bin, Sufi Comics, Bullseye Press, Holy Cow Entertainment, Bakarmax, Art of SAVIO, Tadam Gyadu, Somesh Kumar, Rajesh Nagulkonda, Art of Roshan, Hallubol, Corporat Comics, Happy Fluff Comics, and Saumin Patel. Ron Marz, known for titles like Batman/Aliens, Green Lantern, and Witchblade, and Jamal Igle, an artist behind Supergirl and Molly Danger, will host panels, share career insights, and participate in meet-and-greet sessions.

The event will include The Arena, a 40,000 sq. ft. gaming space featuring daily tournaments, popular streamers, and exclusive gaming experiences.

The convention will feature live performances by stand-up comedians Rahul Subramanian, Azeem Banatwalla, Kumar Varun (Quizzing with KV), and The Internet Said So (Varun Thakur, Kautuk Srivastav, and Aadar Malik). Rob from M.A.D. and Rohan Joshi will host creative sessions, and the Geek Fruit band will perform for attendees.

Bengaluru Comic Con 2025 will feature experiential zones by Maruti Suzuki, Yamaha, Crunchyroll, Yamaha Racing, OnePlus, Radio Mirchi, and Warner Bros. The event will also include a shopping area with brands like Nerd Arena, Red Wolf, Bonkers Corner, and Topps, offering comics, toys, apparel, and accessories.

Expressing his excitement for the upcoming Bengaluru edition, Jatin Varma, founder, Comic Con India, said, “As we step into 2025, we’re thrilled to kick off the year with Bengaluru Comic Con! Celebrating 12 incredible years of bringing fans together, this milestone is a testament to the passion and energy of India’s ever-growing pop culture community. Bengaluru has always been at the heart of this vibrant scene, and we’re excited to bring fans an even bigger and better experience this year. From unforgettable performances to immersive experiences, this is just the beginning as we gear up for an epic year ahead.”

Akshat Rathee, co-founder and managing director, NODWIN Gaming, shared, "NODWIN Gaming looks forward to delivering another world-class immersive experience for Karnataka’s youth at the 12th edition of Bengaluru Comic Con. In addition to bringing an iconic celebration of all thing’s anime and pop culture to the city, with the support of our incredible partners, this year’s event will feature an expanded Gaming Arena where we will showcase the latest in gaming and virtual reality. As always, we are looking forward to witnessing some legendary cosplays courtesy some of the most passionate and creative cosplayers in the country! Bengaluru Comic Con 2025 isn’t just an event—it’s a movement that celebrates the heart of fandom in all its forms. Here’s to starting the new year with innovation, energy, and the magic of being a geek!”