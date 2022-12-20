Compaq TV forays into smart watch category

The smart TV brand is all set to enter the smart watch category in 2023.
Compaq TV, a smart TV brand is expanding its horizons by eyeing to build a diversified consumer by entering into the smart watch category segment in 2023.
“Compaq has always been dedicated towards making advanced and quality products easily accessible and affordably priced. Viewing the massive market acceptance and popularity of our smart televisions, we are now planning to take a step ahead and introduce people with uniquely designed smart watches – a perfect balance between panache and performance,” said Amitabh Tiwari, CEO Ossify Industries Pvt Ltd.
The brand is embarking on the mission to bolster its customer trust with time-changing smart watches.