ConfirmTkt becomes the official Licensee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

ConfirmTkt's focus during the celebrations will be on creating memorable moments with cricket fans while celebrating matches, and engaging with the audience. Dinesh Kumar Kotha & Sripad Vaidya, co-founders, ConfirmTkt expressed their excitement about the association saying, "In India, cricket isn't just a sport; it is a deeply ingrained part of our culture. We are thrilled to be the official licensee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, and we're committed to creating unforgettable experiences for cricket fans. This partnership allows us to celebrate India’s spirit for the World Cup and bring fans closer to their cricketing legends. We look forward to sharing the journey to the World Cup with crores of cricket enthusiasts across India."