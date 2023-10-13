ConfirmTkt becomes the official Licensee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

Under this campaign, ConfirmTkt will be hosting two contests offering the winners the opportunity to join influencers like Jordindian, Danish Sait, the Bharat Arm.
ConfirmTkt, the train ticket booking platform has announced that it has become an official licensee of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.This collaboration between Wavemaker India and ConfirmTkt will help build trust and unite travellers who are passionate about cricket across India.
To celebrate this partnership and engage with cricket enthusiasts, ConfirmTkt will host in-app contests celebrating the journey to the World Cup, highlighting its status as the "Official Licensee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023". These journeys will be celebrated and covered on various social media channels, including Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook, as well as their esteemed partners' social media channels.
As part of these engaging activities, ConfirmTkt has also rolled out an exciting campaign “Journey to the World Cup“ to engage with cricket fans and its vast user base. Under this campaign, ConfirmTkt will be hosting two contests offering the winners the opportunity to join popular influencers like Jordindian, Danish Sait, the Bharat Army and more, on the most exciting train journey to the World Cup. The Train your CricBrain contest provides an opportunity for avid cricket lovers to test their knowledge on Confirmtkt; the train booking app.
ConfirmTkt's focus during the celebrations will be on creating memorable moments with cricket fans while celebrating matches, and engaging with the audience. Dinesh Kumar Kotha & Sripad Vaidya, co-founders, ConfirmTkt expressed their excitement about the association saying, "In India, cricket isn't just a sport; it is a deeply ingrained part of our culture. We are thrilled to be the official licensee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, and we're committed to creating unforgettable experiences for cricket fans. This partnership allows us to celebrate India’s spirit for the World Cup and bring fans closer to their cricketing legends. We look forward to sharing the journey to the World Cup with crores of cricket enthusiasts across India."