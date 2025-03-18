ConfirmTkt renews partnership with RCB as official train ticketing partner for IPL 2025

ConfirmTkt, an online train-utility and ticketing platform, has renewed its association with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as their official train ticketing partner for the T20 season of 2025. This year, ConfirmTkt's brand logo will be displayed on the sleeve of RCB’s official and training jerseys.

As part of this collaboration, ConfirmTkt will roll out a 360-degree marketing campaign across television, outdoor, and digital platforms, featuring RCB players Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Krunal Pandya. ConfirmTkt is also bringing back its in-app game with a new edition, Ticket to Cricket, for the second year in a row, along with social media contests, giving RCB fans a chance to win match tickets, signed merchandise, and travel vouchers.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Dinesh Kumar Kotha, CEO, ixigo Trains and ConfirmTkt, said, “We look forward to another exciting season with RCB as we continue to simplify travel for cricket fans. This collaboration goes beyond just the game - it’s about bringing the excitement of cricket into every journey. Whether fans are traveling to catch a live match or celebrating victories on the go, we want to be a part of their experience, ensuring they stay connected to the action both on and off the field.”

Rajesh Menon, COO, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, "We're thrilled to renew our partnership with ConfirmTkt. This collaboration will bring the excitement of cricket to every journey, ensuring our fans stay connected to the action and their favourite team."