Connekkt Media acquires Hollywood marketing agency Mob Scene

Connekkt Media has acquired Mob Scene, a Hollywood marketing agency known for its work on major film campaigns. For nearly two decades, Mob Scene has handled marketing for Hollywood films and series, including Avatar, Dune, Barbie, Jurassic World, The Last of Us, and Puss in Boots. The agency has also worked on campaigns for franchises like Fast & Furious, Stranger Things, Kung-Fu Panda, and Minions.

With this acquisition, Connekkt Media expands its presence in the media and entertainment industry with offices in Los Angeles, Mumbai, Dubai, and Delhi NCR. Greg Bedrosian and Mohit Pareek of Drake Star managed the deal for Mob Scene.

Tom Grane, co-founder and CEO of Mob Scene, commented on the acquisition: “Joining forces with Connekkt Media marks an exciting new chapter for Mob Scene. Their cutting-edge media technology and deep understanding of global entertainment align perfectly with our creative vision. This partnership will allow us to push the boundaries of storytelling, expand our reach into dynamic new markets, and continue delivering innovative, emotionally compelling campaigns that resonate with audiences worldwide.”

Varun Mathur, co-founder of Connekkt Media, highlighted the importance of the acquisition: “Mob Scene is the gold standard in Hollywood film marketing and we are beyond thrilled to join forces with them to bring their creative marketing capability to partners across UK, Europe, Middle East, India and the rest of Asia. As a global media company with its origin in India, this acquisition marks a strategic expansion for us into the US and the rest of North America. With the unique combination of Mob Scene’s industry leading creative marketing capability and our class leading technology we will be able to deliver outstanding value to our clients and consumers by driving targeted and measurable marketing impact across mediums, geographies and formats.”