Consumer confidence down by 1.6 percentage points in August: Refinitiv-Ipsos Consumer Sentiment Index

He adds that while the economy is on a painful and long-drawn rebound, job creation is the biggest challenge facing the nation. "And, we are not talking about the migrant workers here. Blue and white collar workers are affected, too. The absence of some rebound on job creation front would lead to further lowering of the sentiment in future. The confidence in the economy is somewhat shaky and rising inflation is not making things easy. We need more jobs, definitely, even as we fight the virus,” added Adarkar.