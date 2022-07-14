Consumer sentiment dips in July: Refinitiv-Ipsos monthly India PCSI

Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India, said, “Global slowdown is impacting most economies and India too is not insulated being the world’s 6th largest economy, as there are the looming inflationary conditions due to the prolonged Ukraine war which have impacted fuel prices and cost of living, despite measures by govt to ease it for consumers. Though inflation seems to have tapered off in June, it is yet to show a decline. Consumer confidence has yoyo-ed in AMJ quarter in absence of clear direction. The actual impact on consumer demand in AMJ quarter may have been muted as most consumer goods marketers absorbed the input price increase impact through cost engineering and downgrading pack sizes while maintaining price lines. The JAS quarter will be extremely crucial as consumer sentiment could swing either way and that could set the trend for the festival season and rest of the fiscal year. One thing is certain - India is still more resilient than its global counterparts who have been hit harder.”