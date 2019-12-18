Consumer sentiment up by 3.3 percentage points: Ipsos Report

Speaking about the report, Amit Adarkar, chief executive officer, Ipsos India and operations director, Ipsos APAC says, “We see a waft of optimism brewing among urban Indians, which is a good sign. They are feeling a lot more enthused and positive about their personal financial conditions, even about investments and savings. Further, confidence around jobs has returned after months of low ebb. And even the sentiment around India’s economy is strong. Best way to wrap up the year, on a positive footing.” Adarkar also points out that there is a sense of stability thanks to the macro initiatives of the government.