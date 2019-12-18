Consumer sentiment up by 3.3 percentage points: Ipsos Report

Market research company Ipsos in partnership with Thomson Reuters, has released a report for its monthly India Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) study. The report highlights a surge in consumer confidence by 3.3 percentage points in the month of December, as revealed by the study.
The study was done by surveying a sample of 500 adults from Ipsos' India online panel, aged 16-64, over online polls conducted between November and December.
The monthly PCSI study is driven by the aggregation of four weighted sub-indices – Employment Confidence; Economic Expectations; Investment Climate; Personal Financial Conditions.
Employment Confidence sub-index has shown a recovery of 2.4 percentage points, compared to the data for November. Consumers' expectations for the economy are up by 1.7 percentage points.
while the Investment Climate sub-index moved up by 4.8 percentage points, the current Personal Financial Condition sub-index has also seen a growth of 4.6 percentage points over last month.
Speaking about the report, Amit Adarkar, chief executive officer, Ipsos India and operations director, Ipsos APAC says, “We see a waft of optimism brewing among urban Indians, which is a good sign. They are feeling a lot more enthused and positive about their personal financial conditions, even about investments and savings. Further, confidence around jobs has returned after months of low ebb. And even the sentiment around India’s economy is strong. Best way to wrap up the year, on a positive footing.” Adarkar also points out that there is a sense of stability thanks to the macro initiatives of the government.
The Thomson Reuters/Ipsos India Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI), launched in 2010, is a monthly national survey of consumer attitudes on the current and future state of local economies, personal finance situations, savings and confidence of consumers to make large investments.
Here is the full report: