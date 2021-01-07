"Consumers are ready to adopt new mobility technologies": WPP report

The Future of Brands in Motion report explores consumer expectations, anxieties and preferences related to mobility experiences.
The Coronavirus pandemic has affected life, as we know it. The world took to video conferencing, at-home exercising, and the way we shopped and consumed brands changed drastically. Businesses have had to adapt and keep up, and the road ahead still seems unclear.
In the first week of the new year 2021, leading London-based creative transformation company WPP has released a report titled 'The Future of Brands in Motion'. The report begins by emphasising on how mobility is the key to helping businesses turn challenges into opportunities.
"Over the next few years, we believe that mobility, the movement of people and goods, will quickly evolve from a category of transportation products and services to a pervasive platform impacting all kinds of business models and brand experiences — from shopping and delivery to entertainment, healthcare and travel," says the report's introduction.
To put the report together, the team spoke with 16 chief innovation officers, chief marketing officers, growth leads and CX specialists across four industries — entertainment, retail, telecom, transportation, to conduct a quantitative assessment of 300-plus consumers in the US.
"We found that consumers are in a state of evolution — trialing, trained and ready to adopt all kinds of new products and services," mentions the report's introduction. The report also explores consumer expectations, anxieties and preferences related to mobility experiences.
It covers the kinds of new behaviours people are planning to experiment with. The report attempts to explore what products/services people would like to see stay after the pandemic, and how quickly people adopted new habits and learned new technologies. The report also contains findings from 30 qualitative consumer interviews, conducted to understand the feelings behind their answers.
You can read the full report below: