Consumers have mixed feelings about AI and how it may be used this festive season: Tonic Worldwide

Speaking on the findings of The Festive report, Anjali Malthankar, national strategy director and GIPSI co-head, says, “Part-1 of the report can be a marketers ready reckoner for the 2024 festive calendar. This year’s report highlights several, specific, actionable insights relevant to the festive season which marketers can benefit from. My favourite is ‘Unusual Activities’ as it explores unique, untapped pockets of festive activities. We will soon be releasing Part-2 of the festive report which will focus on the performance insights of the festive season. Every year GIPSI produces festive reports in unique avatars eg. last year we produced Indian Festive Gifters. This year we have The Festive Report in 2 parts to delight marketers.”