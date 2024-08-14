Consumers in India are taking up offers faster online than offline: Kantar report

A key aspect of consumer decision making on digital platforms is Priced offers vis- a – vis Free service/content. The report points out that while constructing and pricing subscription packages / offer bundles and monetising services and features in digital commerce space, it is important to consider (and not ignore) free services and content available on the web as real competition because in consumer’s mind, these are relevant options and something they can easily switch back to. Explaining this further, the report highlights that discounts on medicines are already available on many sites and thus, willingness to pay for it in a subscription plan is very low. Same is true for services such as nutritional / diet advice which are available for free on many health-related sites and platforms.