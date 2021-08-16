"Consumers now make choices based on occasions, not categories": Anil Viswanathan, Mondelez

He explains that consumers desire novelty - this includes novelty of texture, flavours and overall experiences. "When we brought silk and Oreo together to create a Cadbury Silk Oreo, we were attempting to give the consumers an interesting experience. Similarly we also have products like a Cadbury Fuse and Five-Star with Oreo flavour. Consumers know five star and they know Oreo - when we bring the two products together there will be curiosity about what the new product tastes like," he explains.