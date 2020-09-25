"Consumers seek value proposition as wallets shrink": Nielsen report

The fifth edition of Nielsen's report on COVID 19 – Evolving consumer trends was released today. A look at it...
As per the report, FMCG consumers continue to be conscious about health and wellness. Snacking and evolved hygiene are additions to the expanding online FMCG baskets.
The report states that home cooking has become a grounded mindset. Improving ease of living at home is reflected in increase sales for appliances and electronics.
It also highlights that consumers are shifting towards affordable offerings (pack-price combination) as wallets shrink.
