Consumers treat YouTube as virtual beauty advisor: Google, Kantar, WPP report

CVL Srinivas, country manager for India, WPP, said, “There are still untapped opportunities for beauty brands out there, from catering to different city audiences to leveraging varied consumer segments. Consumers count on trusted content and authentic personal advice to complete their buying journey, and brands can thrive by owning that interaction. With creative online delivery, brands can recreate the best of offline moments. From 3Vs (video, voice and vernacular) to DTC interactive content, conversational commerce and more, smart investing in the right platforms ensures scaled outreach and strong engagement.”