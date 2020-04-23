“Contactless dining is expected to be the new reality of eating out”: Zomato’s COO Gaurav Gupta

While introducing the service, Zomato, in a blog post, lists components of the contactless dining service – contactless menu, contactless ordering and contactless payment. Diners will be required to scan a QR code on the table to explore the restaurant menu. They will be able to place and modify their orders on the app, thus eliminating the need to contact the waiting staff. They will also be able to make bill payments through the app, thereby removing another layer of human contact.