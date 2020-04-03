"Content plays a vital role in all brand communication": Carlton D'Silva

D'Silva also believes that the way working styles are changing, thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak, is for the better, and now is a good time to be present in the digital space. "Everyone's logged in right now and OTT is on a serious jump, thanks to the increased interest in viewing content - be it on TV or on streaming platforms. There's a lot of brands trying to attach their message to the trend of COVID-19, and brands and agencies are finding creative ways to do it. I don't think there's much disruption in the way people work, from a digital standpoint. We can work remotely from anywhere because we're always connected. Even mainline agencies are working seamlessly with each other, remotely. Releases may not be taking place as much as they should, but there's a fair bit of work constantly going on. People are working within their existing spaces, working around constraints to create content," he explains.