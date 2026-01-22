Continental Coffee showcases global presence on TOI front page

Continental Coffee has taken a front-page position in Times of India's Mumbai edition with a campaign titled 'The Brew of India, Poured By Continents,' showcasing the brand's presence across global markets.

The ad features six consumers from Dallas, New York, Liverpool, Moscow, Nairobi and Chermia, each shown with a different coffee format. The tagline reads: 'Divided by Choices, United by Continental.' The creative highlights the brand's range, from cold brew and dark roast to micro-ground, freeze-dried, agglomerated and filter coffee.

Continental Coffee currently exports to more than 110+ countries, a reach the brand has built over three decades.

India's shifting coffee geography

The campaign arrives as India's coffee market undergoes a significant shift in its consumption patterns.

In conversation with afaqs, Raja Chakraborty, chief marketing officer at Continental Coffee, explains the changing landscape. "Ten years ago, South India dominated coffee consumption. Today, that balance is shifting fast," he says. "It is now close to 50:50, largely due to rising penetration and volume growth in non-South markets."

For Continental Coffee, revenue distribution between South and non-South markets currently stands at 65:35. The company's strongest growth is coming from North and West India, though Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh continue to deliver on a larger base.

One country: Two distinct coffee cultures

The CMO notes that consumption patterns differ sharply between regions. In South India, coffee remains a daily household ritual, with growth now driven by out-of-home consumption as cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad see an expansion of cafes and speciality outlets.

Non-South markets present a different picture. Growth there is happening across both in-home and out-of-home consumption, with younger consumers treating the category as aspirational.

"In the North, coffee is highly aspirational. Young consumers are constantly seeking better products and more premium experiences, which is driving strong premiumisation in the category," Chakraborty says.

A notable shift is the growing number of consumers experimenting at home. "There's a rising cohort of consumers buying coffee machines, using roast-and-ground coffee and whole beans, and creating cafe-style drinks at home. It's still a smaller base, but it's expanding fast," he adds.

Global visual, local relevance

The TOI front page placement positions the brand for mass reach at a time when Continental has largely operated through digital channels and experiential activations. The company participated in India's first Coffee Rave in collaboration with Zepto in Mumbai, along with coffee festivals and live recipe experiences.

Media spending varies by geography. In the South, 60 to 70 percent goes into television. In the North, West and East, the approach is entirely digital, spanning influencer marketing, performance marketing and quick commerce.

The brand has avoided celebrity endorsements. "Coffee itself is the celebrity. The category is so aspirational that using celebrities would dilute the brand," Chakraborty notes.

Growth outlook

Chakraborty believes India is entering an extended growth phase for the category. "India is just getting started. The category is likely to grow at high double-digit rates for the next 10 years or more," he says.

The TOI campaign signals the brand's intent to expand visibility as it competes for a larger share of the evolving market.