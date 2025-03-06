Corona Beer to debut at Lollapalooza India 2025 in Mumbai

Corona will debut at Lollapalooza India 2025 in Mumbai on March 8-9. The festival will feature music, culture, and a lively atmosphere. Lollapalooza India and Corona aim to bring together energy and authentic connections.

Across four stages, including Corona’s takeover of the main stage – as Corona Sunsets Stage, featuring over 30 iconic artists, the collaboration promises a vibrant mix of global and homegrown talent come together to create golden moments all weekend long.

“Lollapalooza India has become a cultural landmark that brings together music, art, and celebration for young Indians. With Corona making its debut this year, we are excited to create unique experiences that capture the magic of golden hours and the spirit of celebration that defines the brand.”, said Vineet Sharma, vice president – marketing and trade marketing, AB InBev India. “Through this collaboration, we’re inviting festival-goers to experience Corona’s philosophy of celebrating life’s golden moments with their friends. The sunset serves as a powerful metaphor for transitioning from the everyday to the extraordinary – exactly what Corona stands for in the lives of our consumers.”

The festival kicks off on Saturday with Sid Vashi’s genre-blending set, followed by Isabel Larosa’s soulful performance. As the sun sets, Jonita Gandhi takes the stage for Corona’s ‘Own the Sunset’ moment. Shawn Mendes headlines the night at the Corona Sunsets Stage. On Sunday, Green Park opens the day, followed by Raman Negi’s set. British rock band Nothing But Thieves builds the energy before Green Day closes the festival.

The Corona Ferris Wheel at Lollapalooza India 2025 will offer a synchronised light display reflecting the sunset’s colours. Corona Vista will be a space for festival-goers to unwind. Interactive activities will include making Corona Charm Bracelets, designing posters at the Golden Canvas Fan DIY Station, taking photos at the Golden Memories Photobooth and Wall, and sharing experiences at the Sunsoaked Stories Podcast Booth.

The Hoegaarden Café will bring a European-style beer garden to the festival, offering Belgian wheat beer and a curated food experience by The Big Forkers. The café will serve small plates designed to complement the brews, making it a space to unwind during the festival.