Country Delight milks its way into kitchen essentials

The company will now, along with milk, deliver fruits, vegetables and other essentials.
Country Delight, a Gurugram-based farm-fresh-to-home brand mostly known for its milk products, aims to be profitable by 2024. The online brand has witnessed 7-10% month-on-month revenue growth across India. It has adopted a tech-driven, customer-focussed strategy to supply natural, fresh and minimally processed food essentials. These are obtained directly from the farmers around the country and delivered to customers' doorsteps.
The brand saw a surge in demand, post-COVID, and clocked in operating revenues of Rs 321 crore in FY21. Over the last three years, Country Delight has grown 10 times in scale and is currently valued at Rs 900 crore.
With an ambition to be a vertically integrated D2H company, Country Delight is now expanding into the kitchen essentials category. From delivering milk to pulses to cookies, the brand is carving out more space in the organic food segment.
Subhashini Rajaram, GM - communication, Country Delight, says, "Milk was a hook to enter into the complete kitchen essentials category. We want to become a one-stop space for people looking for products that help them live better. We will be expanding into fruits, vegetables and also a complete kitchen essentials segment. We have already started with pulses, poha and dry fruits. Over the coming two years, we will cater to kitchen essentials, starting from biscuits to cookies, to encourage a healthy lifestyle. Our products will be chemical-free and fall within specific standards."
The overall grocery market is a $15-billion opportunity in the top 10 cities, and milk constitutes 20% of this figure. Currently, Country Delight has a 2-3% market share in the milk segment.
Potential of subscription-based delivery platforms
Due to change in lifestyles, growing urbanisation as well as Internet penetration across the country (especially rural areas), ordering groceries online has become quite popular, post-pandemic. This has pushed many brands to take the D2C route.
Country Delight is one such brand. It gives one access to natural products by just clicking on a button. More than 80% of its sales come from online. But are these subscription-based delivery platforms successful in a country like India?
In the past, leading food delivery platform Swiggy scaled down the operations of its subscription-based morning delivery service Supr Daily, due to a surge in demand. How does Country Delight plan to be sustainable in this industry?
Rajaram comments, "Country Delight's mission is to disrupt the decades-old food essentials space in India. We always wanted to be a brand that helps to change millions of lives. Country Delight has grown to become India's leading D2C fresh food brand, offering dairy, fruits and vegetables to consumers' doorsteps. The company's business model ensures delivery in 24-36 hours. It has a fully integrated, just-in-time supply chain. All of the above have helped us in building a successful subscription-based delivery model."
Digital focus
Country Delight has been involved in many activities on online platforms recently. The brand tries to keep its marketing strategies straightforward and relatable. Its communication strategy is simple and focusses on regions.
The brand recently launched a digital campaign, ‘Live Better’. It has been running on digital platforms and features two ads. The first one, titled ‘Anniversary’, is about prioritising your choices and striking a work-life balance.
The second one, titled ‘Football’, is about spending time with your family. It lays emphasis on ‘first things first’. ‘Live Better’ is conceptualised by Country Delight’s in-house creative team and directed by Jeet Lotia from Another Idea Productions.
Talking about the campaign, Rajaram mentions, "We thought about the current situation of the consumers, where there is easy access to organic natural products. We came up with an idea that focusses on living better and adopting a better lifestyle."
The brand has completed eight million deliveries per month across 15 cities. Its supply chain spans across 11 states. The brand has been associated with celebrities, such as Twinkle Khanna, Neeraj Chopra and Lakshya Sen.
Apart from digital platforms, like YouTube and Instagram, the ads can be seen on gaming platforms too. Rajaram says, "We have been present on every platform. Our target audience is women, men as well as kids. Since many homemakers are into mobile phones, we try to have a direct connection with them via casual gaming."