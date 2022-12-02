Country Delight milks its way into kitchen essentials

Subhashini Rajaram, GM - communication, Country Delight, says, "Milk was a hook to enter into the complete kitchen essentials category. We want to become a one-stop space for people looking for products that help them live better. We will be expanding into fruits, vegetables and also a complete kitchen essentials segment. We have already started with pulses, poha and dry fruits. Over the coming two years, we will cater to kitchen essentials, starting from biscuits to cookies, to encourage a healthy lifestyle. Our products will be chemical-free and fall within specific standards."