COVID-induced lockdowns fueled dating apps like Bumble, OkCupid, and Tinder into the mainstream...

The most popular apps in India are Bumble, Tinder, OkCupid, TrulyMadly, Happn and Grindr. Such is their popularity and penetration that “Indians now go on ‘pre-dates’, where they explore virtual dating for the first time. They use video dates to get to know one another before meeting IRL (in real life),” remarked Samarpita Samaddar, Bumble India’s PR director and spokesperson.